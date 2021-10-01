4,851 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

NYSE OC opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

