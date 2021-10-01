4,950 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.35.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 974,868 shares of company stock worth $284,598,459. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $302.43 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

