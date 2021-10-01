$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.92 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

