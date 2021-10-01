$6.46 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings of $6.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.38. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.99 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

