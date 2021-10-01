6,382 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 0.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.72. 145,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

