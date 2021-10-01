640 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterDigital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.82 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.