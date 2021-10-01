6,667 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

