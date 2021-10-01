671,691 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 671,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,346,000. Ferguson comprises 6.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferguson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ferguson by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ferguson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.57. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,570. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

