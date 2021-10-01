$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.41. 64,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.44. Danaher has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

