7,583 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

