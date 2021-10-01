$762.80 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post $762.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.90 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $623.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

NYSE:DECK opened at $360.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.33 and its 200 day moving average is $370.79. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $221.94 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

