7,816 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,456. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.