7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 115,009,707 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.10.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

