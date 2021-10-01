$833.52 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $833.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.