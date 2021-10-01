$833.52 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post sales of $833.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.