$88.50 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.40 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $350.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,184. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $924.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

