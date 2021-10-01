890 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $290.17 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

