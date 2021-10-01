8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $137,424.54 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.