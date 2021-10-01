8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $137,424.54 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $39.17.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
