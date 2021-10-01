9,247 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of MP opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 4.93. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

