96,900 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE CLVT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.23, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

