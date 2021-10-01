A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

