Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

