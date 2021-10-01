AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

