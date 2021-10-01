ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

ABB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 103,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,355. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after acquiring an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

