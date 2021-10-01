Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Stephanie Bruce Acquires 53,000 Shares of Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Abrdn PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
