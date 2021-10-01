Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Stephanie Bruce Acquires 53,000 Shares of Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Abrdn PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

Get Abrdn alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312 ($4.08).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.