Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,845,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

