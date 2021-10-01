Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $759,416.86 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 388,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,005. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.30.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
ACEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
