Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $759,416.86 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 388,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,005. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

