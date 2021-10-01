Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.23.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $172.10 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.