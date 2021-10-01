Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 4th (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Ace Global Business Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 4th. Ace Global Business Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ ACBAU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

