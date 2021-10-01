Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $187.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.84. 9,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,593. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.