Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.26 million and $352,599.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.59 or 0.06825841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00347212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.83 or 0.01132842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.00545998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.00466073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00289050 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

