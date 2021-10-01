Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.03. Adagene shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 78 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $7,871,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $10,871,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $16,573,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

