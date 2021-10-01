adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €375.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €321.76 ($378.55).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €271.80 ($319.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €293.20. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.