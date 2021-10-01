Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in September

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Advantest has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

