Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,059 Shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000.

Get First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ECLN opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.