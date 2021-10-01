Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 20,384 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Oxford Square Capital worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.05 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.00%.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

