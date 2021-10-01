Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 673.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $2,700,452. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

