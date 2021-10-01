Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

