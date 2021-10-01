Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $4,546,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2,682.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 306,875 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

