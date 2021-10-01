Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,561 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

MUE stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

