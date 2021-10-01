Advisor Partners LLC Buys 85 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

NYSE STZ opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

