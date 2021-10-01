Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.