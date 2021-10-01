Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

