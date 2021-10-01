Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

