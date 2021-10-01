Advisor Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 55,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 504,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

