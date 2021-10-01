Advisor Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

