Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

