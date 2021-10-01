Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

FTXR opened at $30.82 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $35.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

