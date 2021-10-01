Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

