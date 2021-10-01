Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

