Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 37,857 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,857 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.79 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

